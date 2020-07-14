Skip to Main Content
Worker crushed to death at Burnaby construction site
British Columbia·Updated

Worker crushed to death at Burnaby construction site

A man who was laying drainage and sewer pipe has died after a bulldozer bucket fell on him in the 7100 block of 14th Ave.

A man who was working in a trench laying pipe has died after a bulldozer bucket released and fell on him

CBC News ·
A workers has died at a construction site in the 7100-block of 14th Avenue in Burnaby, B.C. (Curtis Kreklau/CBC)

A worker is dead after an accident at an apartment construction site in the Edmonds neighbourhood in South Burnaby, according to the RCMP.

According to a spokesman for developer Ledingham McCallister, the man was laying sewer and drainage pipe in a trench when bulldozer released its bucket onto the worker.

The spokesman said the release was caused by a mechanical failure.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj, Burnaby RCMP Media Relations Officer,  said emergency crews were called to the 7100-block of 14th Street at 10:20 this morning.

The RCMP, B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating.

Site of a workplace accident in South Burnaby on Tuesday. (Curtis Kreklau/CBC)

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now