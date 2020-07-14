Worker crushed to death at Burnaby construction site

A worker is dead after an accident at an apartment construction site in the Edmonds neighbourhood in South Burnaby, according to the RCMP.

According to a spokesman for developer Ledingham McCallister, the man was laying sewer and drainage pipe in a trench when bulldozer released its bucket onto the worker.

The spokesman said the release was caused by a mechanical failure.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj, Burnaby RCMP Media Relations Officer, said emergency crews were called to the 7100-block of 14th Street at 10:20 this morning.

The RCMP, B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating.