Worker crushed to death at Burnaby construction site
A man who was laying drainage and sewer pipe has died after a bulldozer bucket fell on him in the 7100 block of 14th Ave.
A worker is dead after an accident at an apartment construction site in the Edmonds neighbourhood in South Burnaby, according to the RCMP.
According to a spokesman for developer Ledingham McCallister, the man was laying sewer and drainage pipe in a trench when bulldozer released its bucket onto the worker.
The spokesman said the release was caused by a mechanical failure.
Cpl. Michael Kalanj, Burnaby RCMP Media Relations Officer, said emergency crews were called to the 7100-block of 14th Street at 10:20 this morning.
The RCMP, B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating.