'Impenetrable' coating to protect B.C. theatre from woodpeckers' pointy beaks
Northern flickers have caused 10s of thousands dollars worth of damage to Vernon Performing Arts Centre
Every year, northern flickers attack the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
And every year, North Okanagan Regional District tries a new way to ward off the woodpeckers, which are protected by environmental law.
So far, plastic owls, recordings of predatory birds and a scent additive have failed to keep the flickers away, and the district is left with hundreds of holes in their building as the birds search for insects to eat and a place to nest.
Now the local government is turning to a spray-on coating that comes with a lifetime guarantee to defend against the avian enemies of the arts.
OKC Coatings has promised to apply a spray-on coating that is "impenetrable" to the birds" beaks, a guarantee community services manager Tannis Nelson said was music to her ears.
"We kept the proposal really open," she told CBC Daybreak South host Chris Walker. "This company was able to provide a lifetime warranty against bird damage and nesting and a 10- year warranty against normal wear and tear."
The district budgeted $150,000 for repairs in 2018 and has spent thousands more dating back to 2014, Nelson said.
She said the building's location next to a creek is one reason the birds keep coming.
"Obviously, that's perfect, prime riparian habitat, and this provided a great spot for these birds."
A feathered financial liability
Vernon isn't the only city to come up against the northern flicker.
Though not endangered, the bird is protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act and the federal Migratory Birds Act, which means they can only be deterred from using a site if they have not already built a nest.
In 2018, construction of a new hotel in Prince George received roughly $10,000 worth of damage after a pair of flickers starting pecking at the stucco, and in 2016, a Kelowna condominium owner spent $260,000 to repair more than 300 holes and add metal siding to help deter future flocks.
Homeowners also come up against the birds searching for food in the side of their homes, particularly in early spring.
Nelson said the coating should be applied by the end of August, in time for the 2019/2020 performance season.
More stories from CBC Kelowna
Subscribe to CBC Daybreak South in the CBC Listen app, and connect with CBC Kelowna on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Interview with Tannis Nelson produced by Christine Coulter for CBC Daybreak South
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.