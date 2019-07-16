Mall evacuated, suspect arrested after report of youth with gun in Nanaimo

RCMP say a male suspect has been arrested after a report that a youth was allegedly seen with a gun in a mall in British Columbia.

Sgt. Jon Stuart says Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., was evacuated late Monday following the reports.

He says there were no reports of anyone being harmed.

Stuart says the alleged suspect was found at another location around 6:30 p.m. PT.

He says the male is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and that police would provide more details Tuesday.