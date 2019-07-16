Skip to Main Content
Mall evacuated, suspect arrested after report of youth with gun in Nanaimo
RCMP say a male suspect has been arrested after a report that a youth was allegedly seen with a gun in a mall in Nanaimo, B.C.

Woodgrove Centre was evacuated late Monday

Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo was evacuated late Monday after a report that a youth was allegedly seen with a gun at the mall. (Google Streetview)

RCMP say a male suspect has been arrested after a report that a youth was allegedly seen with a gun in a mall in British Columbia.

Sgt. Jon Stuart says Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., was evacuated late Monday following the reports.

He says there were no reports of anyone being harmed.

Stuart says the alleged suspect was found at another location around 6:30 p.m. PT.

He says the male is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and that police would provide more details Tuesday.

