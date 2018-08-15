Wooden Horsemen brings a twist to CBC Musical Nooners Aug. 16

Wooden Horsemen is back to share its unique and upbeat music during the CBC Musical Nooners concert on Aug. 16.

The music of Wooden Horsemen is described by band member Steven Beddall as "neo-swamp folk rock" based on the evolution over time of the band's sound from folk rock beginnings to the present, which is more swampy-blues.

CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage at 700 Hamilton St., from noon to 1 p.m.

What started off as a solo project for Beddall gradually evolved into a group of musicians coming together to form the band.

Its name was inspired by the story of the Trojan Horse and the idea of thinking outside the box, he said.

The music of Wooden Horsemen brings together a variety of genres, rooted in folk and blues.

"It's tough to define our genre," Beddall said. "We started with folk and blues, but as our band became bigger and louder, we turned more into a rock 'n' roll group, with swampy-blues and a touch of gospel thrown in there."

With an eventful summer behind them, the band is planning to release a new album in the fall.

Check out the live performance of Wooden Horsemen's song "Baptist Preacher," off their forthcoming album Past Lives:

