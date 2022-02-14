Annual march honouring missing, murdered women marks 30th anniversary

Thousands of people are gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Monday for the 31st Women's Memorial March, which honours murdered and missing women and girls.

The first march began in 1992, when loved ones and supporters gathered on Feb. 14 in the neighbourhood to commemorate the life of a woman who had been murdered on Powell Street.

Each year since, participants have gathered at the intersection of Hastings and Main streets, where family members of missing and murdered women speak before marching through the streets.

This year, speeches began at that location at 10:30 a.m. and are followed by a procession through the neighbourhood, with stops to commemorate where women were last seen or found.

The event is organized and led by women in the DTES because women — especially Indigenous women — face physical, mental, emotional and spiritual violence on a daily basis, organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"The Feb. 14 Women's Memorial March is an opportunity to come together to grieve the loss of our beloved sisters, remember the women who are still missing, and to dedicate ourselves to justice," they said.

According to the B.C. government, one in five Indigenous women reported being a victim of violence during the early days of the pandemic.

"The 1st Women's Memorial March in 1992 a response to the murder of a woman on Powell Street in #Vancouver. Out of sense of hopelessness & anger came an annual march on #ValentinesDay to express compassion, community, & caring for all women in Vancouver's #dtes" - WMM Committee



"Sadly, the amount of missing, murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit, trans continue to increase, and we are here today to honour them, their families, and to hopefully draw attention to the fact that these murdered and missing people are going unreported, uninvestigated and no charges are being laid," said Wendy Nahanee of the Squamish Nation, who is taking part in the march with her son.

"It's an honour to be here with my son and to have that ability to walk with my child, as the women who came before us who are lost did not have that option."

For those who are unable to follow the procession, the march is also being streamed on YouTube and residents of the Downtown Eastside can watch the stream live in the auditorium at the Carnegie Community Centre at 401 Main St.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., social media reports show a crowd of people pulling down the statue of Canadian bar owner John Deighton also known as Gassy Jack.

The statue stood in Maple Tree Square at the junction of Carrall, Powell and Water streets where he operated a saloon beginning in the late 1860s.

And Gassy Jack is down!

Deighton's legacy has been re-evaluated in recent years, especially for his marriage to a 12-year-old Squamish girl, Quahail-ya, whose English name was Madeline Deighton. He was 40 at the time of the marriage.

While the statue was toppled Monday, CBC has yet to confirm if march participants were responsible for its removal.

The marchers will make their way to Oppenheimer Park around 3 p.m., where a healing circle will be held, and a community feast will then be held at the Japanese Language Hall from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Social distancing is required and masks will be provided if anyone needs one.

Provincial government officials issued a joint statement Sunday recognizing the 30th anniversary of the march and highlighting the challenges faced by Indigenous women, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Violence against Indigenous women and girls remains an urgent issue in our province and throughout the country," read the statement in part.

The statement also acknowledged how systemic racism contributes to this violence.

"Dismantling the underlying and systemic issues that result in Indigenous women experiencing violence at a much higher rate than non-Indigenous women is also fundamental to our government's work toward building true and lasting reconciliation and advancing gender equity," it said.