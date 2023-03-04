Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Women's rugby 7s team shares the same stage as men for first time in regular Canada tournament

For the first time in the history of Vancouver’s Rugby Sevens tournament, women are sharing the same stage as their male counterparts during a full-scale event.

'To see how much it’s grown is really inspiring,' says Canadian rugby player Keyara Wardley

Courtney Dickson · CBC News ·
A woman in a green rugby jersey pushes a woman in a red rugby jersey in the face while a woman in a red jersey tries to tackle her.
Ireland's Stacey Flood, front right, fights off Canada's Alysha Corrigan, left, as Olivia De Couvreur, right, tackles her during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action in Vancouver on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

For the first time in the history of Vancouver's Rugby Sevens tournament, women are sharing the same stage as their male counterparts, with the event at full capacity.

Canada Sevens is part of a multi-city set of tournaments around the world. In past years, the men's side has played its Canadian games in Vancouver, while the women played on Vancouver Island. 

In 2021, the men and women played in the same venue, but the tournament was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year, both the men and women are playing at B.C. Place in Vancouver, and the tournament is back to full size, offering both sides access to the same size crowds. 

Rugby players tangle up during a match
Canada's Olivia Apps, back, tackles Ireland's Lucy Mulhall, front left, during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action in Vancouver on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

"It's how it should be," said Rugby Canada's managing director of revenue and fan engagement, Jamie Levchuk.

"We're proud to be a part of it."

Team captain Olivia Apps said it's a good opportunity for her teammates to play in front of a bigger crowd on the same stage as the men's teams.

"I think it's a really great representation of the growth of rugby sevens and the equality of men's and women's sports internationally," said Olivia Apps, captain of Canada's Rugby Sevens senior women's team. 

A bald woman wearing a red rugby jersey stands with her hands on her hips
Canada rugby sevens women's national team captain Olivia Apps speaks with CBC News following the team's match against Ireland on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Murray Titus/CBC)

Despite the team's 28-7 loss to Ireland on Friday, she said it was "amazing" to play in front of a home crowd. 

Apps' teammate, Keyara Wardley, says being able to play at B.C. Place has been good exposure for the women's game in general. 

"When I was growing up, I didn't really have that much rugby to look up to," she said.

"To see how much it's grown is really inspiring."

While it's a step forward as far as equality between men's and women's sports, Apps said there's still work to be done, particularly when it comes to being paid to play professionally here in Canada. She said those conversations need to include both rugby sevens and 15s. 

"I think that that is a really big step that needs to be taken."

WATCH | The Canadian women's national rugby team tangles with Ireland in Vancouver

HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series Vancouver: Canada vs. Ireland

6 hours ago
Duration 20:05
Watch the Canadian women's national team on its home turf as they tangle with Ireland in Vancouver.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Courtney Dickson

Journalist

Courtney Dickson is a journalist in Vancouver, B.C. Email her at courtney.dickson@cbc.ca with story tips.

    With files from Joel Ballard

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now