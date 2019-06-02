Thousands coming to Vancouver for international conference on gender equality

Thousands of women and leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver this week for one of the largest international gatherings on gender equality.

Tickets have been sold out for weeks and there are more than 1,500 names on the waiting list for the Women Deliver conference, which focuses on the health, rights, and well-being of girls and women across the globe.

More than 6,000 leaders, advocates and influencers are expected to attend the event, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

"This conference will be something we all look back on as the moment the world got smaller by growing our networks and uniting us," said Genesa Greening, president of the B.C. Women's Hospital Foundation.

The focus for 2019 is power as a driving force behind progress and change.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, women’s rights advocate and wife of Canada's prime minister (left), and Women Deliver conference CEO Katja Iversen (right), are two of the prominent women speaking at the 2019 Women Deliver conference this week. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

The discussion topics range from the power of data collection and technology to economic growth to gender-based violence.

Women Deliver last held a conference in 2016 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event was regarded as a tremendous success for pushing issues of gender equality onto the global stage.

✔️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WD2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WD2019</a> registration OPEN<br>✔️Kicked off our first Pre-Conference (shout out to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WHRISym19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WHRISym19</a>!)<br>✔️8,000+ advocates from 160+ countries gathering in Vancouver ✈️🌎<br><br>TOMORROW we begin five action-packed days full of inspiration, ideas & solutions. Bring 👏 it 👏 on! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/wzpfMEyF2s">pic.twitter.com/wzpfMEyF2s</a> —@WomenDeliver

Canada was chosen for this year's conference because of its reputation as "one of the countries in the world that steps up for girls and women," according to a spokesperson with the organization.

The event kicks off Monday at the Vancouver Convention Centre with opening remarks by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and conference CEO Katja Iversen. It runs until Thursday, June 6.