Women in B.C. legislature told to cover their bare arms by staff
At least 3 women have been told by sergeant-at-arms staff to cover up in the hallways of the legislature
A dress code debate at British Columbia's legislature has prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in protest.
Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Randy Ennis says members of his office's staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature.
Several members of the New Democrat government's staff say they've been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it's against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and that they should cover up.
In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire today.
Ennis says he will meet with the legislature's clerk to discuss the issue and determine if a dress code update is required.
The office of the sergeant-at-arms recently circulated a media conduct brochure that says men must wear shirts and ties but makes no mention of a dress code for women.
