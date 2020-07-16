Woman was sent pictures with sexual threats while on the bus in Surrey, police say

Shortly after boarding a bus at the Newton exchange in Surrey, police say a woman was AirDropped several disturbing pictures that contained "extremely concerning sexual threats."

Written in white letters against a black background were the words, "I'm going to rape you," the picture shows.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely concerning," said Const. Mike Yake with Metro Vancouver Transit Police. "All members of the public have the right to use public transit without fear of assault or harassment."

Police say there were around 15 other passengers on board when the pictures were received. (Facebook)

AirDrop is a service on Apple iPhones that allows users to transfer files to someone within their proximity who also has AirDrop.

After receiving the messages, the woman contacted Transit Police via text.

Yake says there were around 15 other passengers on board when the pictures were received.

Officers later met with the victim, says Yake, adding that the investigation has been passed onto the General Investigation Unit.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident while on public transit is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

How to turn off AirDrop

Although AirDrop can make transferring pictures and files to friends helpful, there is a way to turn it off to avoid unwanted sharing.

AirDrop can be turned off to avoid unwanted sharing of files and pictures. (Bridgette Watson/CBC News)

Just follow these steps:

Open your settings app.

Select "General."

Select "AirDrop."

Select "Receiving Off."

This will make it so that other users will no longer be able to see your device.

If preferred, you can also limit it to "Contacts Only."