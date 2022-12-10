Police ask for more information about woman stabbed to death in Surrey, B.C.

Homicide investigators are releasing the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday night in the hope of gathering more evidence in their investigation.

Police confirmed Friday that 40-year old Harpreet Kaur's husband, also 40, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue but has since been released.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said anyone with information about Kaur or her death is asked to come forward and help investigators gather enough information to secure charges.

"Our investigators have been working non-stop," Pierotti said.

"These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community. Surrey RCMP's victim services has been engaged and is available to anyone in need of assistance."

He added that the couple has not had any "negative police contact" in the past, but "any time that there's an allegation of domestic violence, police take it very seriously."

Anyone with further information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.