Woman seriously injured in daytime shooting near Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was shot and seriously injured at Oppenheimer Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 53-year-old woman from Powell River, B.C., was shot while stopped in a vehicle on Dunlevy Avenue, just west of the park, according to police. She had been visiting a man who's living at the encampment.

Police received reports of the shooting around 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday after the victim showed up in hospital. She underwent surgery and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they're concerned by a significant uptick in violence, weapons and calls to Oppenheimer Park and the surrounding area, which they attribute to gangs competing for territory around the park.

Earlier this month, police arrested three street gang members who were allegedly planning to kill a rival drug trafficker who operates near Oppenheimer.

Detectives from VPD's Major Crime Section are in the early stages of the investigation and are looking to speak to anyone with information.

Witnesses are asked to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541, or to make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.