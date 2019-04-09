Skip to Main Content
Woman shot in North Vancouver dies in hospital
British Columbia·New

Woman shot in North Vancouver dies in hospital

Single mother Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen was put on life support but her injuries were considered "not survivable."

Single mother Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen was on life support but her injuries were considered 'not survivable'

CBC News ·
Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen, 32, was shot on a North Vancouver street on the morning of April 2. (Facebook)

The 32-year-old woman shot in North Vancouver last week has died, police have confirmed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died several days ago.

Nguyen was left in grave condition after she was shot on the morning of April 2 near the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Avenue.

She was kept on life support but her injuries were considered "not survivable."

Nguyen, a single mother, has a young daughter and worked for a food preparation company close to where the shooting happened.

There has yet to be an arrest in the case and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories