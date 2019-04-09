Woman shot in North Vancouver dies in hospital

The 32-year-old woman shot in North Vancouver last week has died, police have confirmed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died several days ago.

Nguyen was left in grave condition after she was shot on the morning of April 2 near the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Avenue.

She was kept on life support but her injuries were considered "not survivable."

Nguyen, a single mother, has a young daughter and worked for a food preparation company close to where the shooting happened.

There has yet to be an arrest in the case and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.