Woman sexually assaulted in Victoria park, near scene of indecent exposure

Police in Victoria are searching for a suspect after a woman says she was sexually assaulted in a local park this weekend.

The victim told police that she was walking home early Sunday morning through Beacon Hill Park, near the intersection of Douglas and Superior streets, when she briefly lost consciousness.

When she woke up, a strange man was touching her, according to a police press release. The incident happened between 2:20 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

The victim did not require medical attention, but police say she is receiving support.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5'5" tall, with a medium build and a full, dark beard.

The assault happened not far from the location of an indecent act last week, according to police.

On Thursday evening, a woman reported that she was sitting and reading in the same park, near Bridge Way, when a man walking a bike approached and sat beside her.

She said he began asking her inappropriate questions and then exposed himself.

Investigators say it's not clear if the indecent act is connected to Sunday's sexual assault.

The suspect in that case is described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50, about 6' tall with a slim build, blue eyes and long brown hair tied in a ponytail.

A man with a similar description is suspected in a second indecent act on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.