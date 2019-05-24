Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in her East Vancouver home, police say

Vancouver police are searching for a suspect after a woman was followed home by a stranger and then sexually assaulted Thursday morning.

The victim, who is described as Asian and in her 20s, was waiting at a bus stop on 41st Avenue near Earles Street, when a man approached and began speaking to her at about 11:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Before the bus arrived, the woman realized she'd forgotten something and started walking home. The suspect followed her, then sexually assaulted her inside.

The victim called police as soon as the suspect left.

Police are describing the suspect as Asian and about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals at the time.

Any witnesses or people with dashcam video from the area are asked to call 604-717-0604 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.