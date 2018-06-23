Woman's death near Fort St. James considered suspicious

Police are investigating the death of a woman in northern B.C., according to Fort St. James RCMP.

The woman was reported injured on the Yekooche Reserve, approximately one and a half hours west of Fort St. James, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

RCMP say in a news release the woman was already dead when police arrived at the scene.

Police say the death is suspicious and the North District Major Crime Unit was called in Thursday to help investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia