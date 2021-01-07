Cloudy with a chance of cash: Nanaimo woman found herself in flurry of bills falling from the sky, RCMP say

RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say they're trying to track down a person who might be missing some money after a woman reported seeing a flurry of bills falling from the sky.

The woman, who police are not identifying, made the discovery around midday on Jan. 4 while she was out for a walk in the northern part of the city, according to an RCMP statement Thursday

She reported seeing a car speed past her and, seconds later, she noticed cash falling down all around her, the statement said.

"Being an honest soul, the lady picked up all the money up and promptly called the Nanaimo RCMP to report her find," wrote Const. Gary O'Brien in the statement.

O'Brien said so far no one has claimed the cash. He said it's possible it might have been gained through illegal channels.

Police did not state the dollar amount of the money.

Nanaimo RCMP will hold onto the bundle of bills for 90 days, and if no one comes forward, it will be returned to the woman who found it, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP emergency line at 250-754-2345.