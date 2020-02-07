Pedestrian killed after being hit by cement truck near Oppenheimer Park
A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a cement truck Thursday afternoon near Oppenheimer Park. This is the second pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.
Woman in her 60s struck at intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue
A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a cement truck Thursday afternoon near Oppenheimer Park.
The woman was crossing the intersection at Powell Street and Jackson Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when she was hit, the Vancouver Police Service said.
Paramedics were called, but were not able to revive her and she died at the scene.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.
The VPD Collision Investigation Unit is at the intersection collecting evidence. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving through and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
This is the second pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.