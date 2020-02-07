Pedestrian killed after being hit by cement truck near Oppenheimer Park

A woman in her 60s is dead after being struck by a cement truck Thursday afternoon near Oppenheimer Park.

The woman was crossing the intersection at Powell Street and Jackson Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when she was hit, the Vancouver Police Service said.

Paramedics were called, but were not able to revive her and she died at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The VPD Collision Investigation Unit is at the intersection collecting evidence. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving through and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Vancouver this year.