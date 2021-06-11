RCMP investigating a double homicide find another body in the same B.C. community

Penticton, B.C., RCMP are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased at a residence in the community of Naramata on Wednesday.

RCMP went to the residence, in the 3900 block of 3 Street, in relation to the homicides of two brothers near Naramata that occurred last month. They say they found the home unsecured and entered to ensure the safety of the residents.

Inside, they discovered the body of a woman. Her death is now considered a homicide, with a preliminary identification completed and an investigation underway.

Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said the Southeast District and B.C. RCMP Major Crime units are collaborating in investigating the homicides. He added that the deaths of the two brothers was likely connected to local gang activities.

"We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning", says Supt. Brian Hunter, officer in charge of the Penticton RCMP. He added that the homicides appear "targeted" and "not normal in our community."

Hunter urged anyone with information to come forward and said the area will have a heightened police presence in the coming days.