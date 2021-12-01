Vancouver police hunt for suspect in 'life-altering' hit and run crash

Vancouver police are investigating a serious hit and run collision near Science World they say left a pedestrian with serious, life-altering injuries late Saturday.

In a statement Wednesday, police said the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was crossing Quebec Street at Central Street around 10:20 p.m., Nov. 27, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

She suffered "significant trauma" and will likely need months to recover, according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

The driver fled the scene, but some debris from the car was left behind on the road, including a driver-side mirror.

"We're confident it's just a matter of time before we locate the vehicle and identify the driver, so there's still time for the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward," he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle is a grey Audi S4 or S5 made between 2009 and 2012.

"We believe there were a number of witnesses and people with information that can help us find the person responsible. We're asking those people to come forward now," he said.

Police are asking anyone who lives near Science World, Yaletown or the Olympic Village to check their home security cameras and contact the Vancouver Police Department's hit and run unit at 604-717-9360.