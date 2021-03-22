Woman in serious condition after Kelowna shooting

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment building in the city's Rutland neighbourhood.

The woman arrived at Kelowna General Hospital just before 6 a.m. Sunday in serious condition, suffering from a gunshot wound, RCMP said in a statement.

Hospital staff informed police of the victim's condition and RCMP increased security at the hospital for about an hour, according to a statement from the Interior Health Authority.

RCMP cordoned off several units of the Golden Age Apartments complex in Rutland in connection with the investigation.

No arrests have been reported.

Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the crime to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.