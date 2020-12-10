Woman found dead inside car in Surrey alleyway identified by police

Homicide investigators have identified the woman killed in an early morning shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood last week.

Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, was shot to death while driving near 137 Street and 75A Avenue in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 3, said RCMP Sgt. Frank Jang at a news conference Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area that morning when someone reported hearing a single vehicle crash. Her body was found inside the vehicle at around 5:30 a.m., Jang said.

Baines' family attended the news conference to deliver a message to the public. In a written statement read out by Jang, Baines' mother, Heidi Baines, said her daughter was on her way home from treatment at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Her mother said Baines had developed an illness as a teen that eventually led to a kidney transplant, which meant trips for medical treatment three nights a week.

"Her life from the very beginning was not easy," she said. "At the time of her death, Ellie was receiving dialysis three times a week during the night."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes police have found a suspect, Sgt. Jang said. Investigators also believe Baines knew her killer, and that there is no risk to the public.

"We are well on our way to building a strong case," said Jang.

"We have spoken with many of Ellie's friends and family but we are also aware there may be someone who we have yet to speak with that may have information about her recent activities. We urge that person to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.