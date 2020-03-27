91-year-old woman in hospital after being hit by bus

A 91-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a bus Thursday afternoon in Port Coquitlam.

RCMP said the bus was making a turn from Shaughnessy Street onto Wilson Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the woman was struck.

They said speed and impairment don't appear to be factors and the bus driver is cooperating with police. Roads in the area have since re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP quoting file number 2020-8030.