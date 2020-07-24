No charges expected after woman pushed, hit by SkyTrain

Police say no charges are expected after a woman was pushed in front of an incoming SkyTrain in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, saying they believe the man who pushed her was trying to break up an argument and did not intend for her to end up on the tracks.

New Westminster police said Friday first responders had to free the woman from underneath the train at the Columbia station around 6:30 p.m. PT. She was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

"The victim was conscious and talking," a statement said.

Police said the incident began with the woman in "an altercation" with another woman. Officers said a man nearby then got involved, stepping in to try and break up the argument.

Another "altercation" ensued.

The man pushed the woman, police said, and she fell in front of an incoming train that was coming to a stop.

Officers said the man, 24, has been released without conditions and without recommendations for charges. Investigators said there was no evidence to indicate the man intended for the woman to be hit by the train.

Police said they believe the man might have been acting in self-defence.