Woman dies in Vancouver hit and run incident; man arrested away from scene

Vancouver Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a woman on Saturday night.

Police say the 66-year-old was walking near East Broadway and Commercial Drive when she was struck by a vehicle that continued to proceed eastward without stopping.

Police say they located the suspect vehicle after the incident and arrested a 30-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

They say speed and alcohol are potential factors in the incident.

Police did not release the identity of the woman who died or name the male who was arrested.

Witnesses who saw a silver 2005 Acura vehicle at the time of the collision are asked to call Vancouver Police.