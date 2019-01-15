Woman dies after SUV crashes head on with fuel tanker

RCMP say one woman is dead after her SUV crossed the centre line and collided head on with a loaded fuel tanker truck on Highway 16 on Monday.

Two other vehicles that were following the truck were also caught up in the accident, which happened 10 kilometres east of Vanderhoof, B.C., but all other crash victims suffered only minor injuries.

Police say no fuel from the tanker truck was spilled.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. PT in foggy and slippery conditions, with the temperature below zero.

The highway was closed overnight but reopened to all traffic at 5 a.m. PT Tuesday.

Authorities continue to investigate.