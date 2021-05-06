Woman, 25, dies in workplace accident at Richmond industrial site

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say a 25-year-old woman has died following a workplace incident at a facility on Boundary Road Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP confirmed a female employee died in hospital following an "industrial accident" in the 3900 block of Boundary Road Wednesday at around 1 p.m. PT.

Police are not saying which company the woman worked for, and her name has not been released.

Tree Island Steel company is located in the same area, though police are not confirming the exact location of the accident.

In an email Thursday, WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the cause of the fatality, alongside Richmond RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of the death.