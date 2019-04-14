Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Abbotsford

Police confirm one woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Abbotsford Sunday morning.

Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision in the 30000 block of Fraser Highway at approximately 2:30 a.m. PT.

First responders found the 37-year-old woman dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the truck reported the crash and is cooperating with police.

The driver is uninjured.

Fraser Highway was closed between Ross Road and Mt. Lehman Road for several hours while Abbotsford police investigated.

The road re-opened to traffic just before 8:00 a.m. PT.