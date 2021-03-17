Woman's shooting death investigated as homicide, say Vancouver police

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Downtown Eastside social housing building early Wednesday morning.

In an emailed statement, police say the woman was discovered injured at the Arco Hotel on Pender and Abbott streets at around 4 a.m.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

Investigators believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

She has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The woman's death is the city's third homicide of the year.