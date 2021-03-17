Woman's shooting death investigated as homicide, say Vancouver police
Vancouver police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Downtown Eastside social housing building early Wednesday morning.
Unidentified woman found with gunshot wounds died later in hospital
Vancouver police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a Downtown Eastside social housing building early Wednesday morning.
In an emailed statement, police say the woman was discovered injured at the Arco Hotel on Pender and Abbott streets at around 4 a.m.
She was taken to hospital but later died.
Investigators believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.
She has not yet been identified, and no arrests have been made, the statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The woman's death is the city's third homicide of the year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.