Police investigate after woman found dead in Kelowna dog park

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, B.C., after the body of a woman was found Sunday morning.

Kelowna RCMP located the body at a dog park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road. They were called to the scene just before 8:45 a.m.

Police said in a media release investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on the scene collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses for an undetermined period of time.

Police confirmed to CBC that Kelowna RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is on the scene.

RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to speak to police immediately at 250-762-3300.