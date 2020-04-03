Woman dead in suspected homicide in Squamish, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation is looking into the suspicious death of a woman in Squamish this week.

According to RCMP, Mounties were asked to visit a home in the 40000 block of Government Road to do a wellness check on Wednesday night. When they arrived, they discovered the victim's body inside the house.

Police have deemed the woman's death to be suspicious, but say there is no risk to the public. Investigators expect to be in the neighbourhood for several more days as they search for evidence.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).