Woman dead, 2 seriously hurt after highway collision with elk, head-on crash

A woman from Lake Cowichan, B.C., has died and two others are in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision involving an elk on a Vancouver Island highway Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 18 between Duncan and Lake Cowichan at 8 p.m. PT, according to a police statement Thursday.

The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when one swerved to avoid hitting an elk on the roadway, police said. The swerving vehicle struck the elk, and then ran head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

The woman was found dead at the scene; a man and a woman, both in life-threatening condition, were airlifted to hospital.

"This is a very tragic situation. Collisions with animals are not uncommon and I would like to remind motorists to drive defensively, slow down, and leave plenty of distance in front of you to give you the best chance possible to see any wildlife that are coming onto the roadway," said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Sgt. Trevor Busch.

Police couldn't yet confirm in which vehicle the woman who died was travelling. The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the crash.

2nd collision

Another collision between a vehicle and an elk happened along the same stretch of Highway 18 at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

"In that collision, the driver was very fortunate and was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries," said Busch.

RCMP is asking motorists to drive according to conditions and to be extra vigilant in foggy or dark conditions at dawn or dusk when wildlife is most active.