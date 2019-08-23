Woman charged with killing her husband on Sunshine Coast

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her husband was found dead in Sechelt, British Columbia this week.

Karin Fischer, 54, is accused of killing 79-year-old Max Fischer, after Sunshine Coast RCMP responded to a call from neighbours on Aug. 21 and discovered Max Fischer dead in his home in the 10900-block of the Sunshine Coast Highway.

According to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Karin Fischer was arrested after emergency responders found suspicious injuries on Max Fischer.

"IHIT investigators remain in Sechelt continuing their investigation and collecting further evidence," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Both Karin and Max Fischer are German citizens. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

Karin Fischer will next appear in provincial court on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.