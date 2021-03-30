Victoria police looking for witnesses after woman attacked by 3 men

Police in Victoria are asking for the public's help after a woman was attacked Saturday over a traffic incident.

The VicPD says its officers were called to the intersection of Vancouver Street and Pandora Avenue March 27 around 10:30 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police she had been driving her car on Johnson Street when three men crossed in front of her vehicle, despite there being a green light.

After she slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting them and honked her horn, the woman said the three began to kick and spit on her vehicle, with one man grabbing a nearby traffic pylon and using it to damage her car.

When the woman got out of her car a short distance away to examine the damage, she told police she was struck with the traffic pylon and kicked and punched several times by the men who fled at the the sound of approaching sirens.

Police say nearby witnesses intervened and stayed with the woman until help arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 Ext 1 or for those wishing to remain anonymous, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.