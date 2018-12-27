Abbotsford police are investigating after a young woman and two children were found unresponsive in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police were called to the 33700-block of Clayburn Road just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle that had gone off the road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her mid-20s and two children in the car.

Sgt. Judy Bird said all three were unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

BC Ambulance said it had planned to dispatch air ambulances, but weren't able to launch due to the weather.

Several paramedic units were sent to the scene and rushed the woman and children to hospital in critical condition.

Bird said anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.