Wolf tranquilized after weekend on the run in downtown Victoria

A wolf that's been on the run and has evaded capture since Saturday in downtown Victoria has been tranquilized, police say.

The wolf was spotted in James Bay Sunday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., the Victoria Police Department said in a tweet it was "contained" in the area and police were keeping a safe distance.

At 6:15 p.m., a tweet from police confirmed the wolf was tranquilized by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The wolf was not injured but will be checked by a veterinarian, police said.

Police asked residents to keep kids and pets inside this weekend out of an "abundance of caution" as officers searched for the wolf.

According to Parks B.C., it is best to stay as far away from wolves as possible.

Anyone who spots a wolf should begin scare tactics if it gets any closer than 100 metres. This includes raising one's arms and waving them in the air, using noise makers and throwing sticks.

If a wolf displays aggressive behaviour, anyone nearby should back away slowly and not turn their back on the wolf.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JamesBayWolf2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JamesBayWolf2020</a> has been tranquilized by <a href="https://twitter.com/_BCCOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_BCCOS</a> officers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> —@vicpdcanada