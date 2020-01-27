Wolf caught in downtown Victoria could be celebrated Takaya, say conservation officers

Conservation officers on Vancouver Island are trying to find out whether a wolf that was caught Sunday in the backyard of a Victoria residence is the same animal known to live alone on a group of small islands off the coast of the capital city.

According to B.C. Conservation Officer Service spokesperson Scott Norris, the wolf appears to be a healthy, mature male and will be released back into the wild Monday.

Norris said officers are also trying to confirm if the animal is in fact Takaya, a wolf that was first spotted living on the Discovery and Chatham Islands in 2012 and was the subject of a recent Nature of Things documentary.

Norris said if it does turn out to be the same animal, then it probably left its home for a reason and it's unlikely officers would return the wolf to the same spot.

"We would like to get it back to a suitable habitat and that would be further up island somewhere," Norris said in an interview on On The Island Monday.

Norris said if it is Takaya then it's a coastal wolf accustomed to eating seafood and officers will choose a coastal spot to release it, opposed to a spot deep in the forest.

"I'm sure it is scared and hungry and it just wants to get into a solitary place," said Norris.

The wolf was first spotted on Saturday trotting down a neighbourhood street in James Bay. It was tranquilized just after 6 p.m. Sunday in a residential yard in the 200 block of Michigan Street.

Norris said wolves do not generally venture into urbanized areas and this was "quite an anomaly."

He thinks the animal likely followed the shoreline before ending up in the James Bay neighbourhood.

Anyone who spots a wolf should begin scare tactics if it gets closer than 100 m. This includes raising your arms and waving them in the air, using noise makers, and throwing sticks.

If a wolf displays aggressive behaviour, you should back away slowly and not turn your back on the animal.