Wolf missing from Greater Vancouver Zoo found safe, returned to pack

A wolf missing from a British Columbia zoo has been found safe and returned to its pack.

In a statement on Friday, the Greater Vancouver Zoo says the discovery of the one-year-old canine known as Tempest puts an end to a three-day search and rescue operation.

Several wolves had escaped their enclosure earlier this week after the perimeter fence was deliberately cut, the zoo said.

One of the animals, a three-year-old female wolf called Chia, was found dead on a nearby roadside.

The zoo has not said where Tempest was found and did not elaborate on her condition.

The zoo's deputy general manager Menita Prasad tearfully told a news conference on Thursday that searchers were 'heartbroken' to find one of the escaped wolves, a three-year-old female, dead by the side of 264 Street in Aldergrove. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Menita Prasad, the zoo's deputy general manager, said Thursday that nine wolves escaped after a perimeter fence and their enclosure were deliberately "compromised.''

Workers and conservation officers began searching for the wolves after the escape was discovered Tuesday morning. The RCMP is investigating the incident as a suspected case of unlawful entry and vandalism.

The zoo in the Aldergrove community of Langley, B.C., is set to reopen Saturday.

"The public will now be able to see Tempest re-united with her family," the statement said.

"We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia."