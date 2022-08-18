Wolf found dead by roadside, another still missing after Greater Vancouver Zoo escape

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says one of the wolves that escaped an enclosure this week has been found dead on a roadside and another wolf is still missing.

The zoo in the Aldergrove community of Langley, B.C., has been shut for three days while workers and conservation officers searched for the wolves, which Langley RCMP suspect got loose when someone deliberately damaged the animals' enclosure.

The zoo's deputy general manager Menita Prasad says the enclosure that housed nine adult grey wolves and six pups, and the facility's perimeter fence, had both been deliberately cut.

According to Prasad, the zoo plans to reopen on Saturday. She says the remaining wolf at large is a pup and is not a risk to the public.

Anyone who sees the missing wolf is encouraged to keep a safe distance and report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

