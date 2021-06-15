Williams Lake RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire

A group of grade 11 students in Williams Lake, B.C., is being praised for helping extinguish a forest fire earlier this month.

According to a written release from the Williams Lake RCMP, six students from Lake City Secondary School were out on a hike in the woods on June 3 when they spotted smoke and flames coming through the trees.

"We were going up to Signal Point and we saw flames, so we went to it and started stomping on it ... and tried our best to put it out," Ethan Reid said on the CBC's Radio West.

Realizing the potential danger, the students used the water they were carrying for their walk as well as dirt near the area to help extinguish the fire.

"It took about four or five minutes for the last flame to go out and then the cops showed up and they used their fire extinguishers to extinguish the rest of it," Nathan Kendrick said.

In 2017, a massive forest fire forced residents in Williams Lake to evacuate.

"I saw the smoke and it hit me right away," Kendrick said. "I'd rather not have another repeat of 2017."

He said he remembers the day they had to evacuate and he's thankful he and his friends were able to help extinguish the fire before it got much worse.

"I'm glad we were actually there. It was good timing and I think we actually really did help out," Reid said.

Williams Lake RCMP and the firefighters at the Cariboo Fire Centre gave recognition and thanks to Ethan Reid, Brenden Higginson, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink for their quick response in helping to prevent the spread of a wildfire.

LISTEN | Ethan Reid and Nathan Kendrick talk about how they helped prevent a wild fire in Williams Lake on the CBC's Radio West: