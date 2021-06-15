Skip to Main Content
Williams Lake RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire

A group of grade 11 students in Williams Lake, B.C., is being praised for helping extinguish a forest fire earlier this month.

Students from Lake City Secondary were out on a hike when they spotted smoke

Students Ethan Reid, Brenden Higginson, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink (from left to right), from Lake City Secondary are being recognized for helping prevent a forest fire in Williams Lake, B.C., on June 3. (RCMP/Submitted)

According to a written release from the Williams Lake RCMP, six students from Lake City Secondary School were out on a hike in the woods on June 3 when they spotted smoke and flames coming through the trees.

"We were going up to Signal Point and we saw flames, so we went to it and started stomping on it ... and tried our best to put it out," Ethan Reid said on the CBC's Radio West. 

Realizing the potential danger, the students used the water they were carrying for their walk as well as dirt near the area to help extinguish the fire.

"It took about four or five minutes for the last flame to go out and then the cops showed up and they used their fire extinguishers to extinguish the rest of it," Nathan Kendrick said.

In 2017, a massive forest fire forced residents in Williams Lake to evacuate.

"I saw the smoke and it hit me right away," Kendrick said. "I'd rather not have another repeat of 2017."

He said he remembers the day they had to evacuate and he's thankful he and his friends were able to help extinguish the fire before it got much worse.

"I'm glad we were actually there. It was good timing and I think we actually really did help out," Reid said.

Williams Lake RCMP and the firefighters at the Cariboo Fire Centre gave recognition and thanks to Ethan Reid, Brenden Higginson, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink for their quick response in helping to prevent the spread of a wildfire.

LISTEN | Ethan Reid and Nathan Kendrick talk about how they helped prevent a wild fire in Williams Lake on the CBC's Radio West:

Radio West7:28Authorities are recognizing the efforts of a group of teenaged boys whose quick thinking put out a fire in the woods because they perevented a bigger fire from happening
A group of high school students in Williams Lake is feeling pretty good today.Six of them have been recognized by the RCMP for their efforts in extiinguishing a fire in the woods last week.Two of the boys from Lake City Scondary School join us now to tell us what happened. Nathan Kendrick and Ethan Reid are 16 years old..they're grade 11 students at Lake City Secondary School. They popped out of class this afternoon to tell us what happened. 7:28

With files from Radio West

