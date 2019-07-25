Key witness sought in fatal Richmond bus stabbing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for a key witness to a fatal stabbing on a transit bus Tuesday.

In a statement, IHIT says Richmond RCMP received numerous calls July 23 at around 2 p.m. of a fight between two passengers on board a Coast Mountain bus near No.3 and Cambie roads.

Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested and taken into police custody.

In its statement, IHIT said it has reviewed video surveillance inside the bus and identified a passenger who may have important information about the fight.

"Let us be clear that the woman in the photograph is not under investigation but is rather a potentially crucial witness of the altercation," IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said.

"If you recognize her, please have her contact IHIT immediately. We also urge any other passengers who have still not spoken to police to come forward."

The passenger is described as an Asian female wearing sunglasses, a dark hat, white jacket, blue pants and carrying a black purse.

IHIT is now working with Richmond RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police say those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).