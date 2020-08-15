With COVID-19 surging, WorkSafeBC ramps up inspections in hardest hit regions

WorkSafeBC says it is increasing inspections of worksites in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions in response to rising rates of COVID-19 and stricter orders from the provincial health officer.

The head of prevention services says employers need to stay vigilant and keep their COVID-19 safety plans up to date.

"The focus of our inspections is to ensure employers are effectively implementing measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace, including health screenings," said Al Johnson.

On Saturday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced sweeping new pandemic restrictions for Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health for a two-week period, as cases in the two regions surge.

On Monday, Premier John Horgan said the province could return to the most strict lockdown measures first experienced back in March if the number of cases continue to climb.

The new orders focus on social gatherings, travel, indoor group exercises and workplaces.

WorkSafeBC says workplaces with the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission will be a priority — sites where maintaining physical distance is difficult, where staff interact with a lot of people and where workers are in frequent contact with shared surfaces, tools and equipment.

It is also upping consultations with employers to help them manage COVID-19 risks and has plans to launch a multi-channel, multi-language public awareness campaign across social media, television and digital platforms.

On Monday, the province announced 998 new cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in the previous 48 hours, with 98 per cent of those cases in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.