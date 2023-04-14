With 4/20 days away, Vancouver organizers hazy on numbers for annual protest and smoke-in

Multiple 4/20 events are expected to roll out next week as organizers celebrate marijuana and protest for fewer restrictions on the substance.

Long-time cannabis activist Neil Magnuson is an organizer of one of Thursday's events, at Thornton Park in Strathcona, in Vancouver. He says attendees can expect music, vendors, speeches from activists and a whole lot of weed.

"We're gonna have the world's biggest joint," Magnuson said.

"It's going to be just an epic time in the park, as we've been doing for the last 29 years now."

Magnuson says many thousands used to pack the Vancouver Art Gallery lawn in years past, but after the pandemic disrupted events so severely, it's hard to know what to expect this year.

Cannabis smoke rises above the crowd at Vancouver's 4/20 event in 2017. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Brynn Jones with World Cannabis, the organizers behind an event at Sunset Beach in the West End, agrees it's hard to predict numbers, but believes they will reach tens of thousands.

"To us in the cannabis world, it's a special day. It's sort of our Christmas," Jones said, adding, "I don't think that we'll see anything as grandiose as we saw with Cypress Hill playing [in 2019]."

Like the Thornton Park event, Jones says Sunset Beach will feature a mix of activism and entertainment, with plenty of vendors as well.

A man smokes a large joint at the park during a Vancouver 4/20 event. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

4/20 events have caused controversy in the past, although recent years have seen the smoky protests and blaze-ups curtailed or called off entirely due to the pandemic.

Officials have fretted over what they say are the costs of policing the event, damage to grass at public parks and large crowds. The events have never been officially sanctioned.

Park Board says it's in the dark

The Vancouver Park Board had little information about what would transpire Thursday.

"At this time, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has not had contact with the organizers of the Thornton activation and cannot confirm any unsanctioned event details," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Magnuson said he tried to communicate with the city but received little response.

"We are, however, in conversation with the Sunset Beach 4/20 organizers and are waiting for further information from the organizers to confirm key details of this unsanctioned event," the Park board added.

Vancouver police say just like any other year, they are on standby "to ensure safety and mitigate disruptions."

"While [4/20] has drawn large crowds in the past there's rarely any violence associated with it," Sgt. Steve Addison wrote in an email. "We expect to have extra resources assigned, as we would with any significant protests or gathering."

Cannabis is legal but too restricted, organizers say

Even though weed has been legal for almost half a decade in Canada, Magnuson and Jones says their movement still has plenty to fight for.

"Canada legalized for the rich by the rich. They're the ones who are profiting on it," Magnuson said.

Magnuson argues the current legalization scheme keeps prices too high and keeps cannabis edibles at too-low strength.

He runs the Cannabis Substitution Program, which provides high-strength cannabis edibles to people going through withdrawals to hard drugs. He says participants in the program find relief from their symptoms thanks to those potent edibles.

"For legalization to have only microdosing of cannabis available at 10 milligrams [of THC per package], that's not anything that touches what's needed by people that are suffering serious medical conditions."

Jones, an entrepreneur in the cannabis world, says he takes umbrage with the current system's high financial bar for entry. He wants to see reforms to make "craft" cannabis viable.

"You have to have a phenomenal amount of money to even play the game," he said.