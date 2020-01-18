Wintry conditions continue to plague B.C. after week of extreme cold, snow

After a week of winter weather that walloped much of B.C., some parts of the province are getting a reprieve — others, not so much.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Canyon, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected. Freezing rain is expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

Total snowfall accumulations could range from five to 10 centimetres. As conditions warm up, that snow could transition from snow, to freezing rain, and then to rain.

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria, North Vancouver Island, and the Southern Gulf Islands, with southeastern gusts of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour expected. Thousands on Vancouver Island are currently without power as a result of the windy conditions.

Sea to Sky is as ugly as I've ever seen it. Rain/Snow/Freezing Rain to Brittania Beach. Heavy snow to Squamish. Ice Pellets in Squamish. Took 75 minutes East Van to Squamish. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ensembleator?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ensembleator</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/50ShadesofVan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@50ShadesofVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KasiaBodurka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KasiaBodurka</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Kusswx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kusswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130Weather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130Weather</a> <a href="https://t.co/4hEsSRFMq5">pic.twitter.com/4hEsSRFMq5</a> —@Brad604

A winter storm warning is also in effect for east Vancouver Island, from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay. Heavy, wet snow is expected to turn to rain early on Saturday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, bringing a mix of weather from heavy snow, to freezing rain, and blowing snow. Squamish could get up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada is urging people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.