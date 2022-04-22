Body found during demolition of fire-destroyed Vancouver hotel

A body has been found during the demolition of the Winters Hotel in Vancouver which was destroyed by fire on April 11.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service said in a release that investigators and the demolition crew have been proceeding carefully because fire damage rendered the structure unsafe, preventing a full scale search of the building when the flames were extinguished.

"The fire was too extensive and situation deemed too dangerous to allow firefighters into areas on floor two (where the fire originated) and above, which means an 'all clear' was not determined," said VFRS in a statement.

The B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating the death. VFRS said demolition will resume once the coroner allows it.

The fire was started accidentally by unattended candles in a second-floor suite, displacing more than 70 residents living in the single-room occupancy (SRO) housing. The four-storey brick building on Abbott Street also housed several businesses and a restaurant on the ground floor.

Another 73 tenants of the Gastown Hotel, an SRO next to the Winters Hotel, have also left their suites until further notice because of toxic smoke damage.

VFRS said the sprinkler system in the Winters Hotel was shut down and waiting to be serviced on April 11 due to another fire in the building a few days earlier.