Extreme winter weather cuts power and blocks access to remote Vancouver Island communities

Officials say extreme winter weather conditions have made roads to Tahsis and Zeballos on Vancouver Island near-impassable, and they're urging residents to stay off them.

The remote villages are connected to the rest of the island by forest service roads. The road to Zeballos, in the northwest coast of the island, also connects to the Ehattesaht/Chinehkint, Nuchatlaht, and Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k:tles7et'h' First Nations.

The situation is compounded by the fact that much of the region has also been under a power outage since the early hours of Tuesday. Wet, heavy snow has damaged transmission lines and infrastructure in several places, which are currently only reachable by helicopter. B.C. Hydro says it hopes to restore power on Thursday, but that repairs are weather-dependent.

Transmission lines in Zeballos, B.C., aren't carrying any power as the village endures its second outage in a week. The first lasted nearly 28 hours; the second could last at least three days. (Alana Janisse/Village of Zeballos)

To help residents, warming centres have been set up in the communities. In Zeballos, where the road might not be improved until Jan. 14, prescription medication is being flown in by helicopter. Food will be sent to warming centres as well.

Shaun Koopman with the Strathcona Regional District hopes that support will help convince people to stay home and not risk getting into trouble on the road — and place first responders at risk, too.

He's also asking residents to be patient toward road crews and "to show that we don't expect them to work into the ground and work into unsafe conditions."

The road to Tahsis is expected to be in better shape in the next few days, but officials there are worried about vulnerable residents.

"We have a lot of seniors in this town," says mayor Martin Davis, "so our concern is making sure people have somewhere to go, and they can be kept warm."

The village will keep its warming centre open overnight, so residents without a wood stove or generator can spend the night.