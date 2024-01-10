Severe winter weather continues to affect British Columbia, with the federal weather forecaster issuing extreme cold warnings in more than a dozen areas in the province's central and northern regions.

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip between –30 C and – 40 C in communities such as Fort Nelson, Prince George and Williams Lake starting Wednesday night.

Combined with northerly winds of up to 20 km/h, temperatures will feel as low as –45 C in many central areas of the province, and as cold as –50 C further north, the forecaster said.

"So, very, very cold wind chill and this is due to cold Arctic air," said Louis Kohanyi, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Coastal and inland sections of the North and Central Coast, including cities like Prince Rupert and Terrace, will experience wind chill values that feel like –30 C starting Wednesday.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada said on its website.

Extreme Cold & Arctic Outflow Warnings have been issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherBC</a> for multiple areas of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a> incl. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofPG</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FortNelson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FortNelson</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Terrace?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Terrace</a>. More info on Emergency <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WarmingCentres?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WarmingCentres</a> & extreme cold safety: <a href="https://t.co/sq0gKqqB2a">https://t.co/sq0gKqqB2a</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/pK2XoFlTwr">https://t.co/pK2XoFlTwr</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC



The effects of the Arctic air moving across Yukon and northern B.C. is expected to last until Saturday morning, when temperatures will moderate.

Environment Canada is asking people in the affected areas to be prepared and watch for cold-related symptoms such shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," it said.

Residents of Prince George, B.C., woke up to several centimetres of snow on Tuesday. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The warnings of cold weather in central and northern areas of the province follow stormy weather in the south on Tuesday that brought wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, surging waves and large amounts of snow inland.

Much of the warnings issued for that storm were rescinded by Wednesday, but snowfall warnings remain in place for areas near Manning Park and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada also warned of a winter storm for the Coquihalla Highway that could bring up to 15 centimetres of snow on top of the amounts that have already fallen this week.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," said the warning. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

South Coast chill coming

Kohanyi said the Arctic air will also push south later this week and, together with outflow winds, will make some Lower Mainland areas feel unusually cold.

"The Arctic air will arrive on Thursday night and Friday," he said.

"We don't have any Arctic outflow warning in effect yet for the South Coast, but on Thursday night and Friday, that's when we could expect those cold wind chill values approaching –20 C."