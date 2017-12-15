Winter tire rules lifted for northern B.C. highways — but don't rush to take them off just yet

It's one of the final signs the cold is coming to an end: winter tires are no longer a must-have on B.C. highways, as of Tuesday.

But for British Columbians living in the north, predicting the road conditions and what tires to use can be tricky — just this past weekend, the weather jumped between snow and highs of 16 C within a matter of days.

"The weather is highly unpredictable, especially in northern B.C.," said Scott Maxwell, executive director for the northern region with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

"We technically have the [winter tire] rules until the end of April … but really what we want people to do is be thoughtful of their winter tires."

Most of the province requires winter tires or chains until the end of March. The Ministry of Transportation is planning to review the extension in northern B.C. that required them until April 30 this year. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Extended regulations

Most routes in the province only required winter tires or chains from October to March.

Those rules were extended in northern B.C. until April 30 , though, because of the early spring snowfall. This is the first year the extension is in effect.

"What we found in some of the high mountain passes in northern B.C. is April is just too dynamic and too wintery,"Maxwell told CBC'sDaybreak North.

The ministry will be doing an analysis of the regulation change to see if the April 30 deadline will remain or if it will be moved again for coming winters.

Tires that meet the winter requirements on B.C. highways are marked by a mountain-snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Just because the rules have been lifted doesn't mean the season for winter tires is over just yet.

Studded tires aren't allowed past winter to protect the pavement, but there are no hard-and-fast regulations about when winter tires have to be removed.

Winter tires are marked by a mountain-snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol. Most people switch over when the weather turns warm, though, because winter tires are made of a softer compound and so wear down faster.

"If you live in a cold climate or you see the forecast is going to have cold and temperatures, even below 7 C, we don't recommend necessarily taking them off," Maxwell said.



"Ultimately, at the end of the day, if people are thinking about how prepared their vehicle is before they go out on the road — that's what our goal is."