Winter storm warnings in effect for several areas of B.C.

Winter storm warnings are in place for several areas of B.C., with heavy snowfall and wet conditions expected for Monday.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass are under the warning, with snowy conditions beginning early Monday morning and intensifying rapidly.

Snowfall amounts will range from 25 to 35 centimetres before tapering off Monday night.

The warning is also in place for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and for the Elk Valley, Boundary and Kootenay Lake areas.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for much of the Fraser Valley, including for Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

Heavy wet snow is possible over higher elevations of southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Monday.

People planning on driving in the area are being warned to delay trips until conditions improve.