Nasty winter storm bringing wind, rain, snow to much of B.C.

A nasty winter storm rolling through much of B.C. continues to pummel Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island with wind and rain, while coating mountain highways and northern areas of the province with a heap of fresh snow.

Environment Canada posted new weather warnings Friday morning for much of central and southern B.C., as well as several eastern regions of the province.

The agency said the storm, which began Thursday, will bring a brief period of significant wind to the south coast Friday night and Saturday morning. Gusts up to 70 km/h will accompany torrential rain across much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley. Up to 150 millimetres of rain is expected in some coastal areas.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of fresh snow are forecast for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. Rain will turn to snow by late evening before tapering off on Saturday, eventually turning to flurries.

A similar warning is in effect for the North Columbia and Kinbasket regions as well as Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

Drivers are advised to use caution on both highways.

Meanwhile, several thousand BC Hydro customers are still in the dark around Kamloops, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Nakusp after a New Year's Eve snowstorm knocked out power to around 160,000 properties in the central and southern Interior.