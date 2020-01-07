Arterial highways connecting regions across southern B.C. remain under winter storm warnings Tuesday as an unrelenting, deadly blitz of snowy, rainy and icy weather continues.

Environment Canada has posted fresh weather warnings from the east coast of Vancouver Island all the way to the Elk Valley in the southeastern corner of the province. Winter storm warnings are calling for an additional 10 centimetres of snow along the Coquihalla and Trans-Canada highways, as well as Highway 3 and the Sea-to-Sky corridor of Highway 99.

Kootenay Pass, a portion of Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston, has been shut down in both directions until further notice due to high avalanche risk.

DriveBC said the Coquihalla, linking Hope and Merritt, B.C., will be closed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday for planned avalanche control.

Forecasters said conditions on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 will be optimal for freezing rain later Tuesday morning.

1 killed in Hwy 1 crash

The renewed warnings come hours after a man was killed in a crash on Highway 1 north of Hope, B.C.

First responders were called to a crash near American Creek around 2:40 p.m. PT Monday. A car driving north had crossed into southbound lanes and collided with an oncoming tanker truck, according to RCMP.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. The driver of the tanker was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for more than 12 hours as police gathered evidence and HAZMAT teams cleaned oil spilled from the tanker in the collision. It reopened early Tuesday.

An RCMP statement said it was snowing and slushy on the highway at the time of the crash. Impairment is not being considered as a factor.

Drivers are asked to consider postponing travel plans on mountain highways Tuesday until conditions improve.

Nearer the coast, rainfall warnings are up for parts of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound with up to 90 millimetres of rain in the forecast. The weather agency said there is a risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather is not expected to relent until early Wednesday. A parade of wintry weather has plagued B.C. since the New Year, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and spurring deadly avalanches.

